    photos

    Nykaa, ONGC, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 3
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 16887.35, 207 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 56788.81, 638.11 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    Nykaa | The board of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of e-commerce brand Nykaa, has announced five bonus shares for each share shareholders hold, the company informed the stock exchanges. Its stock was trading over 7.8 percent higher after the announcement. It ended 2.4 percent higher.

    ONGC | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 4.6 percent higher.

    Suzlon Energy Ltd | Shares of Suzlon Energy plunged over 7 percent on Monday on BSE following the news of the demise of Tulsi R Tanti, the founder, chairman and managing director, and one of the company's promoters. The shares are also in focus as Suzlon Energy stock is trading ex-rights shares from Monday. Its stock ended nearly 1.4 percent lower.

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | The company said is well aligned to meet its annual cargo volume guidance of 350-360 metric million tonnes (MMT). The company has maintained its guidance despite an extended monsoon and the ban and higher duties on rice exports imposed in early-September. India's largest operator of commercial ports reported a 13 percent year-on-year growth in cargo volumes in September to 26.1 MMT. Its stock ended 4.3 percent lower.

    Rail Vikas Nigam Limited | Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) soared over seven percent on Monday after the company bagged a contract for the construction of a four-lane highway in Andhra Pradesh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The highway will connect Samarlakota and Achampeta Junction. Its stock ended nearly 6.4 percent higher.

    CSB Bank | Shares of CSB Bank climbed over 5 percent in early morning trade as the bank saw a 10 percent growth in deposits for the July-September quarter. Its stock ended 6.9 percent higher.

    Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 8.4 percent lower.

    Pharma stocks | Nifty Pharma was the only index to gain among sectoral indices on Monday, up 1.1 percent. The shares of Granules India, Natco Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Cipla, Gland Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IPCA Laboratories, Glenmark, Sanofi, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin ended 1.1 to 6 percent higher.

