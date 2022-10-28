    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Nykaa, Maruti Suzuki, Balrampur Chini and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 28
    Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session with minor gains. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17786.80, 49.85 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 59959.85, 203.01 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported September-quarter operating margins that were the highest since the December quarter of financial year 2021 or seven quarters. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 5.6 percent higher.

    Nykaa | Shares of online fashion retailer Nykaa declined as much as 7 percent on Friday to fall further below its IPO price. The stock has declined over 10 percent during the last three trading sessions. Its stock ended nearly 6.3 percent down.

    Infibeam Avenues | Shares of Infibeam Avenues are up by nearly 20 percent after the company announced that it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod to operate as a Payment Aggregator. Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 19.7 percent higher.

    Indus Towers Ltd | Shares of Indus Towers Ltd opened lower on Friday after the company missed earnings estimates for the September quarter and also increased its provisions for "dubious debt." Its stock ended nearly 1.9 percent lower.

    Supreme Petrochem Ltd | Supreme Petrochem Ltd. shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on Friday after the company’s net profit declined nearly 70 percent in the September quarter. Its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent down.

    Sun Pharma | Shares of Sun Pharma opened lower on Friday after its US unit, Taro Pharma, reported a net loss for the September quarter compared to a net profit for the same period last year. Its stock ended nearly 2,2 percent lower.

    Dhanuka Agritech Ltd | Shares of agrochemicals manufacturer Dhanuka Agritech Ltd surged as much as 8 percent on Friday after the company said it would consider buyback of its equity shares at its board meeting on November 1. Its stock ended nearly 5.9 percent higher.

    Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 6.7 percent down.

