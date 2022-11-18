English
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Nykaa, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mastek and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 18

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red on Friday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading 0.6 percent lower around 2pm.

Nykaa | The American investment company TPG Capital sold 5.4 crore shares or 1.9 percent equity of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of fashion and cosmetic e-retailer Nykaa, in a block deal on Friday. The company's shares were trading 3.8 percent higher at 1.30pm.

Auto stocks | The Nifty auto index was trading the lowest among sectoral indices, down 1.4 percent. Shares of Ashok Leyland, Tube Investments of India Limited, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bosch Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra traded 0.7 to 3.5 percent lower.

Sun Pharma | Sun Pharma received the US FDA nod for SEZABY for the treatment of Neonatal Seizures. The pharmaceutical company's stock was trading nearly 1.2 percent higher at 1.40pm.

Bajaj Healthcare | The US FDA issued zero observations for Bajaj Health’s manufacturing API unit in Vadodara. The company's stock was trading 2.4 percent higher at 2pm.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The company signed an MoU with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation for Distributed Acoustic Sensing. The stock was trading 3.3 percent lower.

Mastek Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, Mastek's shares were trading 6.25 percent lower.

