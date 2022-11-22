Nykaa, IndusInd Bank, Kaynes Technology and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 22

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices snapped the three-day losing streak on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18244.20, 84.25 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61416.96,274.12 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

Nykaa | On Tuesday, 1.8 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, e-retailer Nykaa's parent company, changed hands in block deal window. Lighthouse India is likely the seller. It was earlier reported that the private equity firm was likely to sell 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 percent stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures via a block deal. Bank of America was chosen as the broker for the deal. Its stock ended nearly 4.6 percent lower.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | Glenmark Pharma and its US subsidiary - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA have reached a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc. and its entities - PF Prism CV and PF Prism IMB BV for the Axitinib tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg. Its shares ended 2.6 percent higher.

IndusInd Bank | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2.9 percent higher.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd | Mysore-based Kaynes Technology made a strong debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, listing at a premium over issue price to the upper end of the IPO price range. On BSE, Kaynes Technology listed at Rs 775 apiece against the issue price of Rs 559-587. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 778 apiece on NSE — a 32.5 percent premium to the issue price. Its shares ended nearly 17.6 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 690.1 apiece and 17.5 percent higher on the NSE at Rs 689.95 apiece.

Delhivery | Delhivery shares slipped on Tuesday, a day after US-based private equity firm Carlyle sold a 2.5 percent stake in the Gurugram-based logistics service provider in a bulk deal. According to preliminary data from NSE, CA Swift Investments — a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group — sold a total of 1.8 crore shares in Delhivery at Rs 330.02 apiece. Its stock ended 3 percent lower.

PayTm | Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm fell over 9 percent on Tuesday after reports suggest that the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is considering imposing a limit on payments by UPI apps. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 11.2 percent lower.

Avanti Feeds | In a post-earnings conference call with investors on Friday, Avanti Feeds said that it saw demand concerns emerging in the US, Europe, and China. Farmers are considering a crop holiday in the first half of the calendar year 2023, which can hurt feed demand, according to the management. Its stock ended 5.3 percent lower.

Bank of Maharashtra | Shares of Bank of Maharashtra hit a 52-week high in early trading on Tuesday before a sharp sell-off that dragged shares into negative territory.

The stock opened higher for the fifth straight day, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 30.05 before a reversal. Its stock ended 3.1 percent down.

Max Financial Services | Shares of Max Financial Services fell to a 52-week low on Tuesday after 1.55 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a single large trade. Its stock ended nearly 2.3 percent down.