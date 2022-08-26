Nykaa, Eicher Motors, Grasim and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 26

SUMMARY Indian shares ended Friday's trading session in the green in a volatile session. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17558.90, 36.45 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 31112.95, 170.05 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

1 / 7

Nykaa | Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, gained on Friday after actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced a partnership with the beauty and wellness firm to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India. However, its stock ended 0.01 percent up.

2 / 7

Gensol Engineering Ltd | Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd rose 5 percent on Friday after the company announced it had bagged multiple orders collectively worth Rs 153.16 crore so far in August. The shares touched an intraday high of Rs 1,706.65. The stock was locked in five percent upper circuit. Its stock ended 5 percent up.

3 / 7

Eicher Motors | Eicher Motors’ shares fell over 3 percent on Friday, a day after the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) Kaleeswaran Arunachalam resigned from his post to join Crompton Greaves as CFO in September. Global brokerage UBS too has downgraded its rating from buy to neutral on the auto maker’s stock. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 3.7 percent down

4 / 7

Syrma SGS Technology | Syrma SGS Technology — a Chennai-based engineering and designing company that provides solutions to original equipment manufacturers — made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Friday. This is the first main-board listing on Dalal Street in about three months. The Syrma stock listed at Rs 262 apiece on BSE — a premium of 19.1 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range. Its shares ended 42.3 percent up on the BSE at Rs 313.05 apiece

5 / 7

Grasim | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 3.6 percent up

6 / 7

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices up 1.8 percent. The shares of Vedanta, Hindalco, SAIL, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited and Jindal Steel, ended 1.7 to 4.6 percent up.

7 / 7

Mazagon Dock | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 12.8 percent up