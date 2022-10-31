Nykaa, Blue Dart, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 31

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session ón a positive note at a seven week-high. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18012.20, 225.40 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60746.59, 786.74 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

1 / 6

Blue Dart Express Ltd | Shares of Blue Dart Ltd. dropped on Monday after the company reported a subdued operating performance due to higher operating costs. Its stock ended 4.6 percent lower.

2 / 6

UltraTech Cement Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 4.1 percent higher.

3 / 6

Cummins India Ltd | The company's shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to hit their highest level in a year ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings this week. The stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,335 in intraday trade on Monday. Shares have risen 10 percent over the last four trading sessions. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent higher at Rs 1,359.90 apiece.

4 / 6

HFCL Ltd | Shares of HFCL Ltd. jumped nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company received purchase orders aggregating to approximately Rs 115 crore. Its stock ended 6.8 percent higher.

5 / 6

Larsen & Toubro Ltd | Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) shares jumped over 2 percent in trade on Monday after it announced that its construction division has secured multiple Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) orders to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia. Its stock ended 2.5 percent higher.

6 / 6

Nykaa | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 17.2 percent higher.