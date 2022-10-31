    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Nykaa, Blue Dart, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 31

    Nykaa, Blue Dart, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 31

    Nykaa, Blue Dart, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 31
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session ón a positive note at a seven week-high. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18012.20, 225.40 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60746.59, 786.74 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    1 / 6

    Blue Dart Express Ltd | Shares of Blue Dart Ltd. dropped on Monday after the company reported a subdued operating performance due to higher operating costs. Its stock ended 4.6 percent lower.

    2 / 6

    UltraTech Cement Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 4.1 percent higher.

    3 / 6

    Cummins India Ltd | The company's shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to hit their highest level in a year ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings this week. The stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,335 in intraday trade on Monday. Shares have risen 10 percent over the last four trading sessions. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent higher at Rs 1,359.90 apiece.

    HFCL: The company will acquire up to 47.87 percent of the diluted paid-up equity share capital of BIGCAT.
    4 / 6

    HFCL Ltd | Shares of HFCL Ltd. jumped nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company received purchase orders aggregating to approximately Rs 115 crore. Its stock ended 6.8 percent higher.

    Larsen and Toubro
    5 / 6

    Larsen & Toubro Ltd | Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) shares jumped over 2 percent in trade on Monday after it announced that its construction division has secured multiple Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) orders to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia. Its stock ended 2.5 percent higher.

    6 / 6

    Nykaa | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 17.2 percent higher.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Wall Street likely to see a year-end rally, says Chris Wood

    Next Article

    Rupee slips to 82.78 against dollar

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng