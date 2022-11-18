Stocks to watch today: Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics, Ultratech and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on the last trading day of the week. SGX Nifty futures was last up 47 points or 0.3 percent at 18,422. Shares of Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics, Ultratech among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 18 -

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | Investor Mala Gopal Gaonkar has sold stake in Nykaa worth Rs 1,009 crore via open market transaction. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.7 crore shares in the company. Additionally, American investment company TPG Capital is expected to sell shares worth Rs 1,000 crore on Friday. The companies pre-IPO lock-in period expired on November 10.

Bajaj Auto Ltd | Life Insurance Corporation of India said it has sold two percent stake or 56.7 lakh equity shares of the automobile major. LIC diluted its stake in the company from 2,03,81,365 to 1,47,12,999 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 7.2 percent to 5.2 percent.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The Navratna defence PSU has signed a memorandum of understanding with defence PSU Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and export markets in combat vehicles, main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) and related systems.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd | Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare Berhad said that Indian market regulator Sebi has advised that the company proceeds with the open offers after obtaining an appropriate order from the Delhi High Court. IHH said it is obtaining advice from legal counsel on next steps.

Blue Dart Express Ltd | The company announced that it will be opening 25 retail outlets in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.

Vedanta Ltd | Anil Agarwal-led company said that the board will consider the proposal of third interim dividend for the current financial year in a meeting on November 22.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd | The company has launched a residential project, ‘Mahindra Citadel Phase 1’ at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.

Ultratech Cement Ltd | The company announced that it has commenced operation at its third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum. The project's total cost is Rs 187 crore and now the company's Wall Care Putty capacity of 13 LMT per annum.

CSB Bank Ltd | The bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Bhama Krishnamurthy as the part-time chairperson. The appointment has come in effect from November 17.