Nykaa, Asian Paints, Torrent Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 29

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note as the market closed lower for the seventh straight session amid volatility. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 16818.10, 40.50 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 56409.96, 188.32 points down Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Torrent Pharma | The shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 3.3 percent on September 29 after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a 'Form 483' with 3 observations for the company's manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat. The company has, however, clarified that none of these observations were related to data integrity. Its stock ended 3.6 percent higher.

Asian Paints Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 4.7 percent down.

Aarti Industries Ltd | Aarti Industries shares tanked on Thursday after Morgan Stanley double-downgraded the stock and cut its target price by 28 percent citing raw material sourcing challenges, downside risks to volume growth and muted expansion in margins until the year ending 2024. Its stock ended nearly 6 percent lower.

The Ramco Cements Ltd | Shares of Ramco Cements Ltd rose as much as 2.2 percent on Thursday, a day after the company said it had commissioned a fifth integrated cement plant with a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. Its stock ended 1.1 percent higher.

Lupin Ltd | The shares of Lupin Ltd fell 2.7 percent on Thursday after the company's Tarapur Plant received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The US FDA inspected the company's Tarapur plant from March 22 to April 4. Its stock ended 2.1 percent down.

Nykaa | Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of e-commerce brand Nykaa, climbed over 3 percent as on September 28 the company informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled for October 3 to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares to shareholders. However, its stock ended nearly nearly 0.5 percent higher.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd | The Australian division of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) paid back the last loan instalment on Wednesday. At its peak, overseas debt was $1.8 billion, which has been brought down to nil through a combination of repayments and divestments. Its shares rose over 4 percent in today's trading session. The stock closed nearly 3.8 percent higher.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 14.9 percent higher