Nykaa, Ashok Leyland, JSPL and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' raing on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 195 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 115 per share.

1 / 9

Ashok Leyland | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' raing on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 195 per share. It says its focus areas include expanding export and defence footprint as well as building EV and alternate powertrains.

2 / 9

Larsen & Toubro | Macquarie has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 2,440 per share. It says the company has received a major boost with MSCI upgrading its ESG rating to BB from B.