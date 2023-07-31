NTPC, IDFC First Bank, MCX and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Nomura has downgraded its rating on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 105 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on NTPC with a target of Rs 240 per share.

1 / 6

Indian Oil Corporation | Nomura has downgraded its rating on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 105 per share. It says IOC's first quarter results were below estimates, with lower-than-expected refining margin.

2 / 6

M&M Finance | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 355 per share. It says M&M Finance missed the first quarter earnings estimates as its net income margin plunged and credit cost rose. It added that the company's business assets grew 28 percent from year and 5 percent from the previous quarter, led by 29 percent year-on-year disbursement growth.

3 / 6

Piramal Enterprises | CLSA has downgraded its rating on Piramal Enterprises to 'underperform' with a target of Rs 1,150 per share. It says that in quarter ended June, the company's operating profit nearly halved from the previous quarter because of net interest margin (NIM) compression.

4 / 6

IDFC First Bank | CLSA has maintained an 'underperform' rating on IDFC First Bank with a target of Rs 84 per share. It says the lender's long trajectory of undershooting on credit costs and strong growth can lead to an upside.

5 / 6

MCX | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on MCX with a target of Rs 1,270 per share. It says focus will be on the company management's focus on the TCS software implementation by December.

6 / 6