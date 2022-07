1 / 4 Nifty Metal | The sectoral gauge ended 1.2 percent lower, the worst-hit among sectoral indices on the NSE. This was because commodity prices hit new lows on concerns over slowing Chinese consumption and a US recession. Shares such as Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Steel Authority of India, Hindustan Copper, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, Hindustan Zinc and NMDC fell 1-5 percent.



2 / 4 HCL Technologies | The technology major's stock fell 2 percent ahead of its financial results for the June quarter. The company will detail its earnings later today. The stock ended 1.8 percent lower.



3 / 4 Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Shares of the non-bank lender tanked 8 percent intraday after the micro-finance lender’s asset quality deteriorated sharply in the March quarter and disbursements also declined. The scrip ended down 2.4 percent.