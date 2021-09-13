Nifty50 to witness correction soon? Here's where market watchers are reading



1 / 6 Vikas Khemani, Carnelian Capital: India has been doing well and opportunities don't change very often. People who believe in India story from a medium to long-term perspective, I think continue to believe that. While markets have sort of done very well, the long term story remains intact; the usual IT services, manufacturing, BFSI. I mean the India story is just unfolding and we see corporate profit only accelerating from here over the next 3-4-5 quarters. One has to be always cautious given where the markets scale up to a new high and we have seen, of course, the sharp run, some amount of forth is getting build in select pockets so one has to be very careful about the risk right now. One has to be mindful of the risk, but at the same time, India's story does not change.









2 / 6 Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends – PMS: When markets went into consolidation phases, it was extremely rewarding for investors. So again, there’s no attempt to find a top, no attempt to stay in cash, because history has shown us that corrections will come and I think, there will be opportunities, even in a sideways or consolidated market, there will be a lot of wealth creation opportunities. The last bull market from 2015 to 2020, I think, was representative of banks, the private sector banks really led it. Today, if you look at it, it simply seems to be the most overweight position with most funds, etc. Clearly, the mantle of leadership has moved away from banking towards IT. I think healthcare and pharma is another sector, again, not shown in the Nifty Pharma index, because there you have a weightage of Lupin and Sun Pharma, which are not doing much. But if you see broadly, a lot of pharma and healthcare stocks, hospital stocks are doing very well.









3 / 6 Sanjiv Bhasin Director, IIFL Securities: Look for 16,000 and below by the end of September and don’t be shocked if one of the days you will see these pullback rallies getting sold into - maybe today or the next two days. Be very careful and cautious on the markets, everything is priced in and there is too much complacency. The implied volatility is also extremely low and the perfect storm is just waiting to be unveiled in the next 15 days.









4 / 6 Manas Jaiswal, Technical Analyst: We have seen some consolidation in the last three-four trading sessions and Nifty is moving sideways in the range of 17,400-17,300. But I feel the undertone is definitely bullish because we have seen a V-shaped recovery today, Nifty made a low around 17,280 and now it is trading at 17,350. So I am quite bullish on Nifty and I feel this correction or this consolidation is a great buying opportunity, the stop loss should be around 17,250. I still feel after some more consolidation, you can see an upside breakout and Nifty can test 17,750 soon.









5 / 6 Prakash Gaba, prakashgaba.com: Nifty looks good to me so far because closer to 17,250 is a good bounce. But there is very strong support in the vicinity of 17,200. It is trading above 17,330, so 17,300 now becomes a support. Possibly we will see an upmove but not much, maybe to around 17,360 or so. Because when I look at Bank Nifty, it is not as strong, it cannot fall but it is not as strong as going up so Nifty would have some kind of less backing from Bank Nifty, so we need to be stock specific.





