  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • Nifty50 hits 17,000 for the first time! Market gurus analyse road ahead

View as Slide Show Image

Nifty50 hits 17,000 for the first time! Market gurus analyse road ahead

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Nifty50 hits 17,000 for the first time! Market gurus analyse road ahead

Nifty50, one of India's two equity benchmark indices scaled Mount 17,000 on the last trading day of August. The index closed 200 points or over a percent higher at 17.132. Here's how the market hawks are reading the rally and near-term outlook.