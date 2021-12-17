Nifty dips below 17,000; market experts weigh in on near-term outlook

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty suffered deep losses Friday as the bears took charge of Dalal Street. Warnings from major central banks on rising inflation dented investor sentiment amid concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Nifty slid below the 17,000 mark for the first time in more than a week before seeing some recovery amid across-the-board selling barring IT shares. What's really spooking the market and how long will the correction? CNBC-TV18 spoke to market experts Devang Mehta, Jigar Mistry and Sanjay Dutt to get their thoughts on the market now.