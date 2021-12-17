Nifty dips below 17,000; market experts weigh in on near-term outlook



1 / 8 Sanjay Dutt of Quantum Securities sees no reason for the Nifty to go below 16,200 or 16,500 levels. "I am confident because if I break down the components, about 70-80 percent of the Nifty weightage comprises approximately 10-15 stocks that matter. I don't see these stocks going down 10-20 percent from here to warrant another 5-10 percent correction (in the market) to take us below 16,000. The Omicron damage is contained in India," he said.



2 / 8 The biggest thing bothering the market is the global adjustment taking place because of inflation and excess liquidity, he said. "Markets globally are grappling with this issue and the fact that central banks across the world are experiencing different conditions within their countries... They also are dealing with this animal for the first time, unlike what we saw in 2008, or what we have seen in the earlier cycles... But this whole COVID wave is kind of impacting different economies in different regions in a more complicated manner," Dutt added.



3 / 8 Dutt suggests using price corrections to add stocks. "Even if the Nifty does breach 16,000, it doesn't mean the India story is going to end. We are much more equipped than we were earlier to handle anything," he said.



4 / 8 Jigar Mistry of Buoyant Capital believes that interest rates across the globe, driven by what the inflation print has been being mentioned, are bothering some people.



5 / 8 Fundamentally, some parts of the market are becoming a lot more interesting after the correction, he said. "I think from here on, we should look at businesses that sound interesting; they could be different for different people. But it is a decent time to start getting a position for that," Mistry added.



6 / 8 Devang Mehta of Centrum Wealth Management thinks the market needed an excuse for correction. "Blame it on Omicron or US Federal Reserve’s policy stance, inflation not being transitory... So, I think what was happening in the last two-three months, money-making was getting easier, be it in developed markets or ours. Some bit of gravity seems to be coming back to the proceeding," he said.



7 / 8 Mehta believes the market is nearing a correction of about 10 percent. "This is the first meaningful correction we have seen in the last one-and-a-half years. My sense is that it gives a little bit of stability to the market. Consolidation in the market augurs well for people who seems to be in the camp; they have missed out on this rally. In case of a little bit of correction here or there, one should have the sort of shopping list ready, and maybe it is a good time to start buying in tranches. Of course, the FII selling has sort of intensified, but I think domestic SIPs as well as investors seem to be all probably inclined more towards equity as an asset class."