Nestle India, Yes Bank, HCL Tech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 9

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18496.60, 112.75 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 62181.67, 389.01 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Vedanta | Vedanta Ltd.'s board has approved raising Rs 800 crore through the issue of 8,000 Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. The NCDs will be unsecured, rated, listed, and redeemable and will have a face value of Rs 10 lakh each. This will have a base issue size of Rs 500 crore and a Green Shoe option of an additional Rs 300 crore. These NCDs will be listed on the BSE. Its stock ended 1.6 percent lower.

Nestle India | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2.3 percent higher.

Kalpataru Power | Shares of power infrastructure company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. rallied as much as 9 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high. The stock rose after brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services said that Kalpataru's valuation gap with its direct competition KEC International should narrow and is expected to become negligible. Its stock ended 2.1 percent higher.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index dropped the most among sectoral indices, down 3.1 percent. Shares of TCS, Wipro, Coforge, LTTS, Infosys, LTIM, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems Ltd, MPhasis, HCL Tech ended 1.8 to 6.5 percent lower.

Yes Bank | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 11 percent higher.

PayTm | Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm rose as much as 6 percent on Friday after the company announced last night that the board will consider a buyback of equity shares on December 13. Its stock ended 7.2 percent higher on the BSE.