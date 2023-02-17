English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsNestle, Apollo Hospitals, United Spirits: Friday's top brokerage calls

Nestle, Apollo Hospitals, United Spirits: Friday's top brokerage calls

Nestle, Apollo Hospitals, United Spirits: Friday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 17, 2023 8:30:45 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has a 'underweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 15,315 on its shares whereas JPMorgan has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 21,200 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5

Nestle | Goldman Sachs has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 19,900 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's gross margin pressure has eased due to large price hikes.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5

Nestle | Morgan Stanley has a 'underweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 15,315 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's Q4 is below expectations on top line but ahead on Margin.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

Nestle | JPMorgan has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 21,200 on its shares. The brokerage said that company witnessed mixed Q4 is below expectations on top line but ahead on Margin.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5

Apollo Hospitals | Morgan Stanley has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 5,332 on its shares. The brokerage company is expanding its physical infrastructure, pharmacy stores and bed capacity.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

United Spirits | Macquarie has a 'underperform' call on the shares of United Spirits with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares. The brokerage company is facing pressures in Delhi market post liquor policy changes.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Share Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 edge lower dragged by financial shares

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 17

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X