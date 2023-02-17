Nestle, Apollo Hospitals, United Spirits: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has a 'underweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 15,315 on its shares whereas JPMorgan has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 21,200 on its shares.

Nestle | Goldman Sachs has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 19,900 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's gross margin pressure has eased due to large price hikes.

Nestle | Morgan Stanley has a 'underweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 15,315 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's Q4 is below expectations on top line but ahead on Margin.

Nestle | JPMorgan has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Nestle with a target price of Rs 21,200 on its shares. The brokerage said that company witnessed mixed Q4 is below expectations on top line but ahead on Margin.

Apollo Hospitals | Morgan Stanley has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 5,332 on its shares. The brokerage company is expanding its physical infrastructure, pharmacy stores and bed capacity.

United Spirits | Macquarie has a 'underperform' call on the shares of United Spirits with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares. The brokerage company is facing pressures in Delhi market post liquor policy changes.