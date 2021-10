1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors recovered from an early stumble. The market turned around after uncertainty over a possible government default was relieved a bit. The S&P 500, the DJIA and the Nasdaq closed almost half a percent higher. Energy prices retreated and bond yields edged lower.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 2.2 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43 percent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.09 percent. Elsewhere, shares in Australia also rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.69 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 1.17 percent higher.









3 / 10 3. Dalal Street: Indian share markets slumped 1 percent on Wednesday, tracking negative cues from the global markets. The 30-scrip Sensex closed 598 points lower at 59,146, and the Nifty50 index plunged 200 points to end at 17,622.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs. US crude slid 0.43 percent to $77.10 a barrel. Brent crude closed at $81.06 a barrel.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The Indian rupee dropped to its lowest level since April, while the 10-year benchmark bond closed at its weakest in nearly a year-and-a-half, as a spike in global crude oil prices re-ignited concerns over imported inflation. The partially convertible rupee ended at 74.9750/9850 per dollar, after touching 74.9875 — its lowest since April 23.









6 / 10 6. Gold: On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December rose by Rs 168 or 0.36 percent to Rs 46,757 per 10 grams in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak trend in global markets. Silver futures closed Rs 57 or 0.09 percent higher at Rs 60,986.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin surged Wednesday to its highest level in five months, as market sentiment continued to improve. Bitcoin rose 7 percent to $55,162.92 on Wednesday.









8 / 10 8. SEBI: Sebi on Wednesday tweaked the norms pertaining to minimum percentages of monthly trades to be carried out by mutual funds on the Request For Quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.









9 / 10 9. Power crunch: Power Minister RK Singh has said India’s coal production has seen pickup and the power crunch is easing. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Singh also said there is enough stock to meet peak demand. Continue reading