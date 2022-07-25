Monday's top brokerage calls on JSW Steel

[caption id="attachment_14236872" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Nomura on JSW Steel | Nomura maintains 'reduce' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 548. As per the brokerage house, reversal of export duty can change the situation of the company.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14236882" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] JPMorgan on JSW Steel | JPMorgan maintains 'neutral' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 610. The brokerage house says margin should improve from the second quarter.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14236902" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Citi on JSW Steel | Citi maintains 'neutral' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 600. The brokerage house says that any positive news flow from China would drive the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14236892" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on JSW Steel | CLSA maintains 'sell' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 500. CLSA notes that the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) are below expectations due to several one-off provisions.[/caption]