Monday's top brokerage calls on JSW Steel



1 / 4 Nomura on JSW Steel | Nomura maintains 'reduce' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 548. As per the brokerage house, reversal of export duty can change the situation of the company.



2 / 4 JPMorgan on JSW Steel | JPMorgan maintains 'neutral' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 610. The brokerage house says margin should improve from the second quarter.



3 / 4 Citi on JSW Steel | Citi maintains 'neutral' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 600. The brokerage house says that any positive news flow from China would drive the stock.