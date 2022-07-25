    Home

    market News

    Monday's top brokerage calls on JSW Steel

    Monday's top brokerage calls on JSW Steel

    IST (Published)
    Monday's top brokerage calls on JSW Steel

    Nomura maintains 'reduce' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 548, while CLSA maintains 'sell' on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 500. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

