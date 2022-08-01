Monday's top brokerage calls on Cipla

[caption id="attachment_14319262" align="aligncenter" width="955"] Morgan Stanley on Cipla | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,122. The brokerage house says that there is a good visibility of 2-3 complex launches per year for next three years.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14319252" align="aligncenter" width="954"] Nomura on Cipla | Nomura maintains a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,195. The company maintained a margin guidance of 21-22 percent for FY23.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14319242" align="aligncenter" width="954"] HSBC on Cipla | HSBC maintains a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,180. US approval and launch of Abraxane, Revlimid, Advair generics, key catalysts, says the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14319232" align="aligncenter" width="955"] Credit Suisse on Cipla | Credit Suisse maintains an 'outperform' rating on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,100. The positive stance is driven by strong pipeline in respiratory and injectable space in US.[/caption]