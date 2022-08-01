Monday's top brokerage calls on Cipla



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Cipla | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,122. The brokerage house says that there is a good visibility of 2-3 complex launches per year for next three years.



2 / 4 Nomura on Cipla | Nomura maintains a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,195. The company maintained a margin guidance of 21-22 percent for FY23.



3 / 4 HSBC on Cipla | HSBC maintains a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,180. US approval and launch of Abraxane, Revlimid, Advair generics, key catalysts, says the brokerage house.