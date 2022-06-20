[caption id="attachment_13872042" align="aligncenter" width="958"] JPMorgan on LIC | The brokerage house noted that the company has picked up growth recently and forecast 6 percent growth over FY22-24. According to JPMorgan, LIC's new business value is only one percent of its policies in force.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13872022" align="aligncenter" width="961"] Jefferies on Sun Pharma | Jeffries upgraded the rating to 'buy' for Sun Pharma shares, with a revised target price of Rs 910. According to the brokerage house, the company's growth is expected to be driven by its specialty portfolio and India hereon.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13872032" align="aligncenter" width="953"] CLSA on Britannia | CLSA maintained an 'outperform' call for shares of Britannia with a target price of Rs 3,850. It has a healthy cash generation to support growth needs, CLSA said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13872012" align="aligncenter" width="955"] Jefferies on Cement | Shree Cement has announced a greenfield capex in market of Andhra by FY25. Jefferies said that the stocks may remain under pressure until any major price hikes are in place.[/caption]