

1 / 4 JPMorgan on LIC | The brokerage house noted that the company has picked up growth recently and forecast 6 percent growth over FY22-24. According to JPMorgan, LIC's new business value is only one percent of its policies in force.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Sun Pharma | Jeffries upgraded the rating to 'buy' for Sun Pharma shares, with a revised target price of Rs 910. According to the brokerage house, the company's growth is expected to be driven by its specialty portfolio and India hereon.



3 / 4 CLSA on Britannia | CLSA maintained an 'outperform' call for shares of Britannia with a target price of Rs 3,850. It has a healthy cash generation to support growth needs, CLSA said.