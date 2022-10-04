M&M Finance, IDFC First Bank, Delhivery: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 225 while Goldman Sachs has an 'sell' call on shares of Delhivery with a target price of Rs 480.

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 225. According to the brokerage, the disbursements of the company for Q2 of this fiscal year is ahead of the estimates.

IDFC first Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' stance on shares of IDFC first Bank with a target price of Rs 34. According to the brokerage, asset quality of the company is strong along with its overall Q2 growth in this fiscal year.

Marico | CLSA has an 'underperform' stance on shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 540. According to the brokerage, the international business of the company is expected to sustain double-digit growth.

Goldman Sachs | Goldman Sachs has an 'sell' call on shares of Delhivery with a target price of Rs 480. According to the brokerage, near to medium term growth is a challenge for company's express parcel and partial truck service.