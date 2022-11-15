Stocks to watch: Mindtree, PB Fintech, Biocon, SpiceJet, Tera Software and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Tuesday. SGX Nifty futures were up 0.3 percent or 50.5 points at 18,428. Shares of Mindtree, PB Fintech, Biocon, SpiceJet, Tera Software among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 15 -

1 / 10

Mindtree Ltd | The IT company and Larsen & Toubro Infotech started working as a merged company from November 14, group chairman of Larsen & Toubro AM Naik said. He added that all shareholders of Mindtree will receive 73 shares of LTI for 100 shares of Mindtree. L&T will hold 68.73 percent stake in Mindtree.

2 / 10

PB Fintech Ltd | Tiger Global Management offloaded shares of Policybazaar's parent firm for Rs 522 crore through open market transactions. Tiger Global sold a total of 1,34,17,607 shares, amounting to 2.98 percent stake in the company.

3 / 10

Apollo Tyres Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 194.4 crore for the quarter ended September, up 11.9 percent from Rs 173.8 in the year-ago period. The revenue for the period under also rose 17.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

4 / 10

NMDC Ltd | The company reported a 62.1 percent decline in net profit at Rs 885.7 crore for the quarter ended September. The revenue in the quarter under review fell 51 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 3,328.5.

5 / 10

Biocon Ltd | The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 81.8 crore, down 48.8 percent from Rs 159.7 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year. The revenue rose 26.4 percent on year-on-year basis.

6 / 10

SpiceJet Ltd | The airline reported a consolidated loss of Rs 833 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022, owning to record-high fuel prices and the depreciating rupee in the traditionally weak quarter. Total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,104.7 crore against Rs 1,538.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

7 / 10

Sun TV Network Ltd | The company's revenue declined 3 percent for the quarter while net profit grew by a similar quantum from last year. EBITDA margin expanded nearly 300 basis points, and advertising revenue for the quarter remained muted at Rs 343 crore.

8 / 10

Tera Software Ltd | The company has received orders worth Rs 46 crore from Bharat Electronics for scanning and digitalisation-E mahabhoomi polygons in 14 districts of Maharashtra.

9 / 10

W.S. Industries (India) Ltd | The aerospace parts manufacturer has bagged an order for construction of integrated bus terminal and multi utility facility center at Panjapur, Tamil Nadu for Rs 200.55 crores.

10 / 10

Bharat Forge Ltd | The defence manufacturer said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each.