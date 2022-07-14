

1 / 4 Nomura on Mindtree | Nomura maintains 'equal-weight' on the shares of Mindtree with a target price of Rs 2,910. Q1 results deliver a beat on all parameters says Nomura, and raises FY23-24 EPS estimates by 2-3 percent.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Mindtree | Jefferies maintain 'underperform' on the shares of Mindtree with a target price of Rs 2,490. Raises estimates by up to 5 percent and remain wary of company's exposure to short-cycle deals.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Havells | Jefferies maintain a 'hold' on the shares of Havells with a target price of Rs 1,330. Jefferies say that demand softening in H2 on onset of rains and inflationary pressures.