

1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Metropolis Healthcare | Morgan Stanley downgrades the rating to 'equal-weight' on the shares of Metropolis with a revised target price of Rs 1,547. FY23, FY24, and FY25 EPS estimates are cut by 15 percent, 11 percent and 11 percent respectively.



2 / 4 HSBC on Apollo Hospitals | HSBC maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Apollo Hospitals with a revised target price of Rs 5,020. Spend on capacity build-up for 24/7 will dictate pharmacy margin.



3 / 4 HSBC on Divi's | HSBC maintains 'buy' on the shares of Divi's with a revised target price of Rs 4,325. Outlook largely remains intact mainly on upcoming opportunities for generics.