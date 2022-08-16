    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Metropolis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Divi's and Max Health

    View as Slide Show Image

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Metropolis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Divi's and Max Health

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Metropolis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Divi's and Max Health

    MS downgrade the rating to 'equal-weight' on the shares of Metropolis with a revised target price of Rs 1,547HSBC maintains 'buy' on the shares of Max Health with a revised target price of Rs 425

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng