[caption id="attachment_14487792" align="aligncenter" width="1492"] Morgan Stanley on Metropolis Healthcare | Morgan Stanley downgrades the rating to 'equal-weight' on the shares of Metropolis with a revised target price of Rs 1,547. FY23, FY24, and FY25 EPS estimates are cut by 15 percent, 11 percent and 11 percent respectively.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14487762" align="aligncenter" width="1483"] HSBC on Apollo Hospitals | HSBC maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Apollo Hospitals with a revised target price of Rs 5,020. Spend on capacity build-up for 24/7 will dictate pharmacy margin.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14487772" align="aligncenter" width="1489"] HSBC on Divi's | HSBC maintains 'buy' on the shares of Divi's with a revised target price of Rs 4,325. Outlook largely remains intact mainly on upcoming opportunities for generics.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14487782" align="aligncenter" width="1477"] HSBC on Max Health | HSBC maintains 'buy' on the shares of Max Health with a revised target price of Rs 425. FY24-FY25 EPS estimates cut by 2-4.5 percent.[/caption]