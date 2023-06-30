MCX, Voltas, BPCL and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on BPCL with a target of Rs 425 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 950 per share.

MCX | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on MCX with a target of Rs 1,125 per share. It says the extension of its contract with 63 Moons will wipe out most of its Fy24 profit.

BPCL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on BPCL with a target of Rs 425 per share. It says it announced capital infusion via a rights issue of $2.2 billion and it believes this could have been avoided.

IndiGo | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight'rating on InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, with a target of Rs 3,321 per share. it says the industry is moving from the recovery to expansion phase.

Godrej Consumer Products | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target of Rs 1,150 per share. It says its international business is poised for a strong recovery.

Voltas | Kotak Institutionla Equities has maintained a 'sell' rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 710 per share. It says it cut Fy24 EPS estimate by 8 percent to factor in the summer season washout for room AC business.

Voltas | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 950 per share. It says its upside is likely ot be back-ended over the next 12 months.

Cement stocks | Jefferies says it expects year-on-year EBITDA growth in the first quarter for the sector. It says delay in monsoon onset is leading to better demand for June.

Steel stocks | CLSA says a strong stimulus in China's realty sector is driving up steel demand and is key to watch for profitability. It says the low Chinese steel production in May is encouraging.