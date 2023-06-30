MCX, Voltas, BPCL and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on BPCL with a target of Rs 425 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 950 per share.

MCX | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on MCX with a target of Rs 1,125 per share. It says the extension of its contract with 63 Moons will wipe out most of its Fy24 profit.

BPCL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on BPCL with a target of Rs 425 per share. It says it announced capital infusion via a rights issue of $2.2 billion and it believes this could have been avoided.