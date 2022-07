1 / 6 Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki — India's largest carmaker — on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,012.8 crore for the April-June period, more than double compared with the corresponding period. Its stock closed 1.6 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 6 United Spirits Ltd | United Spirits shares fell over seven percent on Wednesday, a day after the alcoholic beverages company reported a 204 percent year-on-year jump on strong consumer demand in the first quarter ended June. Its stock closed 6.7 percent lower on the BSE.



3 / 6 Larsen & Toubro Ltd | Larsen & Toubro share price surged over 3 percent on Wednesday, hitting its three-month high price of Rs 1,819 apiece after the infra major reported strong June quarter results. Its stock closed nearly 2.7 percent higher at Rs 1,797.2 apiece on the BSE.



4 / 6 Sanofi India | Shares of Sanofi India fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company reported a gloomy set of quarterly numbers. This, despite the company announcing a 1930 percent special dividend. Its stock closed nearly 3.5 percent lower on the BSE.



5 / 6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, the company's shares closed nearly 3.2 percent higher.