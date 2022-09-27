Maruti Suzuki, SBI Card, Samvardhana Motherson: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 9,839 while Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,150. Here are the top stocks on brokerage radar

Maruti Suzuki | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 9,839. According to the brokerage, the order book of the company is strong and it expects more market share gain.

SBI Card | CS has an 'outperform' call on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares. The brokerage said the spend share of the company has improved by 70 bps in August this year.

Oil and Gas | CLSA says spot margins are suggesting profitability for oil companies like IOC, BPCL and HPCL in a year. It, however, is of the view that Q2 result of these companies could witness large inventory losses.

Samvardhana Motherson | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on Samvardhana Motherson with a target price of Rs 106 on its shares. According to the brokerage, the company has completed its expansion target for vision systems.