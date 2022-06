1 / 6 Maruti Suzuki | The company's shares gained after Jefferies said it expects the auto maker's earnings to more than treble till the year ending March 2024. However, Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 0.25 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 6 Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank's stock closed in the negative after it hiked the lending rate by 20-25 bps across tenures. Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares closed 3.5 percent lower on the BSE.



3 / 6 Aviation Stocks | Shares of Spicejet and Interglobe Aviation Ltd ended closed 7 and 4.9 percent down, respectively, after ATF prices were hiked 16.3 percent to a record high of Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre.



4 / 6 Tata Motors | The company in its annual report said said lockdowns in China may have an adverse impact on sales outlook in FY23 and it may be forced to stop production in some or all its plants if it unable to ensure supply from China. Its shares closed 5.04 percent down on the BSE.



5 / 6 Nifty Metal | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices on the NSE down 5.2 percent. Shares of Vedanta, Welspun Corp Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, National Aluminium Company, Hindalco, NMDC, Hindustan Copper Ltd, ended 5 to 8 percent down.