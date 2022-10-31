Maruti Suzuki, IOC, Bandhan Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls

Maruti Suzuki | CITI has a 'buy' call on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 12,500 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has estimates of increase in volumes by three percent between FY23-25.

Maruti Suzuki | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 12,000 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has a positive demand outlook and also expects raise in earnings per share estimates by 3-8 percent between FY23-25.

Indian Oil Corporation | Jefferies has a 'hold' call on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) with a target price of Rs 77 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, marketing under-recoveries of the company is continuing but is along expected lines.

Bandhan Bank | Credit Suisse has a 'hold' call on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 330 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company witnessed weaker second quarter than expectations. The brokerage, however, added that Bandhan's capital position is strong.