Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

PMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 8,800 per share, while HSBC has maintained a 'hold' rating on Aster DM with a target of Rs 337 per share.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 31, 2023 8:06:57 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls
Aster DM | HSBC has maintained a 'hold' rating on Aster DM with a target of Rs 337 per share. It says the company's revenue growth remains strong and its margin in mature hospitals have improved.

Power | HSBC says power demand has spiked in July, accelerated to 16 percent growth in August due to lower rain. It adds that renewable capacity's additional run rates are stable. 

HCL Tech | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 900 per share. It says GenAI provides the company another leg of growth opportunity.

Maruti Suzuki | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 8,800 per share. It says it sees potential for the stock to outperform in the near term. 

Cement | Jefferies says the cement demand is likely to clock double-digit growth this fiscal for the second year in a row. It adds that the growth appears to be driven from all segments.

IT | jefferies says the consensus for this calendar year's real GDP growth in the US have been revised upward in August, but to not change the current cautious view because of just one uptick. It says the present 'underweight' investor positioning can lead to outperformance in the near term.

X