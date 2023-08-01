homephotos Newsmarket NewsMaruti Suzuki, GAIL and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Maruti Suzuki, GAIL and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 8:11:20 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 139 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 8,796 per share.

1 / 4
0

Petronet LNG | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Petronet LNG with a target of Rs 260 per share. It says the company's EBITDA was above estimates and lower spot LNG is keeping its near-term outlook positive.

2 / 4

GAIL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 139 per share. It says the company recorded a strong gas transmission volume growth and the improving petrochemicals upside risks.

3 / 4

Maruti Suzuki | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 8,796 per share. It says the automaker's EBITDA in the first quarter were below estimates, led by higher staff and marketing costs.

4 / 4

Maruti Suzuki | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 10,422 per share. It says it expects the automaker's overal market share to be stable at 42 percent this fiscal.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!