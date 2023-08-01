Maruti Suzuki, GAIL and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 139 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 8,796 per share.

Petronet LNG | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Petronet LNG with a target of Rs 260 per share. It says the company's EBITDA was above estimates and lower spot LNG is keeping its near-term outlook positive.

GAIL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 139 per share. It says the company recorded a strong gas transmission volume growth and the improving petrochemicals upside risks.

Maruti Suzuki | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 8,796 per share. It says the automaker's EBITDA in the first quarter were below estimates, led by higher staff and marketing costs.

Maruti Suzuki | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 10,422 per share. It says it expects the automaker's overal market share to be stable at 42 percent this fiscal.