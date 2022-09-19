    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stocks to watch today: Maruti Suzuki, SAL Steel, Ambuja Cements, ACC and more

    Stocks to watch today: Maruti Suzuki, SAL Steel, Ambuja Cements, ACC and more

    Stocks to watch today: Maruti Suzuki, SAL Steel, Ambuja Cements, ACC and more
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a muted start on Monday tracing largely negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.1 percent or 21.5 points up at 17,584.5 on the last count. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, SAL Steel, Ambuja, and ACC among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 19 -

    Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki shares, Super Carry Vehicles, stocks to watch
    1 / 10

    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | The auto major has informed the exchanges about the company’s decision to recall 5002 Super Carry Vehicles.

    Ambuja Cements, Ambuja Cements shares, Adani, stocks to watch
    2 / 10

    Ambuja Cements Ltd | The board of the company, now acquired by the Adani group, has approved issuance of over 47 crore warrants each exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share to Harmonia Trade and Investment Ltd on preferential basis. It has also called for an extraordinary general meeting with its shareholders on October 8 to seek their approval for the appointment of Gautam Adani and others on the board and a Rs 20,000 cash infusion in the company through preferential allotment of warrants.

    ACC, ACC shares, Adani group, stocks to watch
    3 / 10

    ACC Ltd | The newly Adani group acquired company has appointed Vinod Bahety as the Chief Financial Officer or CFO of the company with effect from September 16.

    SAL Steel, SAL Steel shares, AIA Engineering, AIA Engineering shares, stocks to watch
    4 / 10

    SAL Steel Ltd | AIA Engineering Ltd has entered into a Supply Agreement for three years with the company for the supply of Ferro Chrome by SAL to the company on a non-exclusive basis. The company has also agreed to provide a secured Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs 125 crores to the company which will be used to repay loan / for working capital requirements.

    HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance shares, National Company Law Tribunal, Exide Life Insurance Company, stocks to watch
    5 / 10

    HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd | The company has received approval from National Company Law Tribunal for amalgamation with Exide Life Insurance Company.

    Welspun Corp, Welspun Corp shares, High Frequency Induction Welding pipes, stocks to watch
    6 / 10

    Welspun Corp Ltd | The company has bagged an order for supply of 785 miles (1,256 KM) or 100,000 MT (approximately) of High Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) pipes for a Carbon Capture Pipeline project in the United States.

    Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra shares, Mahindra Holdings Ltd, Mahindra Susten Private Ltd, stocks to watch
    7 / 10

    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The company has announced about the partial divestment of the stake held by Mahindra Holdings Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, in Mahindra Susten Private Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of MHL.

    Adani Power, Adani Power shares, Resurgent Power Ventures, South East UP Power Transmission Company, stocks to watch
    8 / 10

    Adani Power Ltd | The company has withdrawn its delisting offer. Additionally, Singapore-based Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, held 26 percent by the company through its subsidiary, has completed the acquisition of South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd. SEUPPTCL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power.

    Strides Pharma, Strides Pharma shares, Karuna Business Solutions, stocks to watch
    9 / 10

    Strides Pharma Science Ltd | The company has allotted approximately 1.51 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each to Karuna Business Solutions.

    Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts, Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts shares, Great Rocksport Private Ltd, stocks to watch
    10 / 10

    Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Ltd | The company informed that it has acquired balance equity shares of Great Rocksport Private Ltd.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted opening today

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Sept 19: Nifty50 might sink to even lower levels soon

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng