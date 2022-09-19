Stocks to watch today: Maruti Suzuki, SAL Steel, Ambuja Cements, ACC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a muted start on Monday tracing largely negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.1 percent or 21.5 points up at 17,584.5 on the last count. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, SAL Steel, Ambuja, and ACC among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 19 -

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | The auto major has informed the exchanges about the company’s decision to recall 5002 Super Carry Vehicles.

Ambuja Cements Ltd | The board of the company, now acquired by the Adani group, has approved issuance of over 47 crore warrants each exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share to Harmonia Trade and Investment Ltd on preferential basis. It has also called for an extraordinary general meeting with its shareholders on October 8 to seek their approval for the appointment of Gautam Adani and others on the board and a Rs 20,000 cash infusion in the company through preferential allotment of warrants.

ACC Ltd | The newly Adani group acquired company has appointed Vinod Bahety as the Chief Financial Officer or CFO of the company with effect from September 16.

SAL Steel Ltd | AIA Engineering Ltd has entered into a Supply Agreement for three years with the company for the supply of Ferro Chrome by SAL to the company on a non-exclusive basis. The company has also agreed to provide a secured Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs 125 crores to the company which will be used to repay loan / for working capital requirements.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd | The company has received approval from National Company Law Tribunal for amalgamation with Exide Life Insurance Company.

Welspun Corp Ltd | The company has bagged an order for supply of 785 miles (1,256 KM) or 100,000 MT (approximately) of High Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) pipes for a Carbon Capture Pipeline project in the United States.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The company has announced about the partial divestment of the stake held by Mahindra Holdings Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, in Mahindra Susten Private Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of MHL.

Adani Power Ltd | The company has withdrawn its delisting offer. Additionally, Singapore-based Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, held 26 percent by the company through its subsidiary, has completed the acquisition of South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd. SEUPPTCL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd | The company has allotted approximately 1.51 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each to Karuna Business Solutions.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Ltd | The company informed that it has acquired balance equity shares of Great Rocksport Private Ltd.