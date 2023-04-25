English
Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Macrotech Developers: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 25, 2023 8:07:47 AM IST (Published)

Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti with a target of Rs 9,928 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,550 per share.

Maruti | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti with a target of Rs 9,928 per share. It says the current factor in 8,000 units per month for its Fronx model this fiscal could have some risk. 

IndusInd Bank | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,500 per share. It says with retail yield inching up, the margin pressure may be manageable.

IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on IndusInd Bank. it says that the core PPoP rose 20 percent from last year and it helped stable margin, despite higher rates.

IndusInd Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. It says it sees scope for healthy NII growth with a rise in loans and scope for wider NIMs.

Macrotech Developers | CLSA has upgraded its rating on Macrotech Developers to 'outperform' from 'underperform' with a target of Rs 1,048 per share. CLSA says that while its pre-sale growth estimates are lower, it is likely to reach a significant scale.

X