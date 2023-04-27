Breaking News
Raymond shares surge ahead of potential deal with GCPL
Maruti, HDFC Life, Voltas and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 8:35:08 AM IST (Published)

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on HDFC Life with a target of Rs 700 per share, while Goldman Sachs has maintained a ' sell' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 840 per share.

HDFC Life | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on HDFC Life, with a target of Rs 700 per share. It says HDFC Bank's stake increase to 50 percent will remove a technical overhang.

HDFC Life | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Life, with a target of Rs 670 per share. It says it sees core premium growth of 15-20 percent with benefit from higher bancassurance.

Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,000 per share. It says the rates likely peaking should be a tailwind.

SBI Life | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1,650 per share. It says that retail protection APE shrank in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year and has been sluggish in the previous two quarters as well.

Maruti | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Maruti with a target of Rs 11,155 per share. It says that it expects the company to grow ahead of the market this fiscal.

Maruti | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Maruti, with a target of Rs 11,000 per share. It says the chip constraints might limit production, especially in the first quarter.

Voltas | Goldman Sachs has maintained a ' sell' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 840 per share. It says that the trajectory for margin will be the key to look out for in management commentary.

