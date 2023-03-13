English
Here are the top five contributors to Nifty 50's declines on Monday

By Asmita Pant  Mar 13, 2023 4:59:35 PM IST (Updated)

Market ended Monday's session at a five-month low as global sell-off triggered volatility. The volatility index or India VIX surged 20 percent, the index's biggest single-day gain in a year. The Nifty 50 index breeched the 17,200-mark for the first time since October 17. Here are the five stocks that contributed the most in Nifty 50's downfall in today's session:

Infosys | The shares of the IT major contributed as much as 31.7 points to the Nifty 50 index's downside. The stock ended over two percent lower, falling for the second straight session. The stock came under pressure after Tech Mahindra appointed the company's former president Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO. The shares are trading below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Reliance Industries | The shares of the conglomerate contributed 29 points to the Nifty 50 downside. The stock fell as much two as percent to hit 52-week low of Rs 2,275, before ending 1.5 percent down. The stock ended in the red for the third session in a row. The shares are trading below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

ICICI Bank | The shares of the lender contributed 23.2 points to the 50-share index's downside. The shares ended 1.5 percent lower at Rs 830, down for third session in a row. The shares are trading below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The Reserve Bank of India has granted the lender time till September 9, 2024, to reduce its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company to the required 30 percent.

HDFC Bank | The shares of the lender contributed 20.6 points to the downside in the Nifty 50 index. The shares ended 1.1 percent lower at Rs 1,571.5, down for second session in a row. The shares are trading below the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

State Bank of India | The shares of the public sector lender contributed 15.6 points to the Nifty 50 downside. The shares ended 3.2 percent lower, down for third straight session. The shares are trading below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

