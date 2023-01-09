homephotos Newsmarket Newsmahindra mahindra vodafone idea titan key stocks moved most on january 9 15615131.htm

Mahindra & Mahindra, Vodafone Idea, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 9 News

Mahindra & Mahindra, Vodafone Idea, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 9

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 2:15:10 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading nearly 0.9 percent higher around 1.55pm.

Image count1 / 7

Vodafone Idea | Shares of Vodafone Idea slumped to a 52-week low on Monday after banking sources told CNBC-TV18 that lenders led by State Bank of India are not in favour of granting additional loans to the company until there is clarity on government's equity conversion. Its stock was trading 4.6 percent lower around 1.20pm.

Image count2 / 7

Paytm | Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, disbursed 3.7 lakh crore loans during December 2022, implying a 117 percent growth from December 2021, according to the fintech company's regulatory filing on Monday. For the October-December quarter, the cumulative loans grew by one crore, 11 percent, from the September quarter 2022. Its stock was trading 2.4 percent higher around 1.20pm.

Image count3 / 7

Kalyan Jewellers | Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. gained as much as 6 percent in early trade on Monday after the company's consolidated revenue grew 13 percent in the December quarter. Its shares were trading 3.4 percent higher.

Image count4 / 7

Mahindra & Mahindra | Nifty50's top gainer around 1.30pm, its shares were trading 3.3 percent higher.

Image count5 / 7

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.3 percent around 1.30pm. Shares of Wipro, Infosys, Persistent, Coforge, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, were trading 1.3 to 2.9 percent higher

Image count6 / 7

Titan | Nifty50's top loser around 1.30pm, its shares were trading 2.2 percent down.

Image count7 / 7

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer around 1.45pm, its shares were trading 6.6 percent higher.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Gold prices today, January 9 | Yellow metal rates hit another high at Rs 56,000 as dollar slides

Next Article

Tata Steel’s India business drives delivery growth, Europe weak but sees 5% QoQ jump

arrow down