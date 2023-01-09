English
market News

Mahindra & Mahindra, Vodafone Idea, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 9

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Jan 9, 2023 2:15:10 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading nearly 0.9 percent higher around 1.55pm.

Vodafone Idea | Shares of Vodafone Idea slumped to a 52-week low on Monday after banking sources told CNBC-TV18 that lenders led by State Bank of India are not in favour of granting additional loans to the company until there is clarity on government's equity conversion. Its stock was trading 4.6 percent lower around 1.20pm.

Paytm | Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, disbursed 3.7 lakh crore loans during December 2022, implying a 117 percent growth from December 2021, according to the fintech company's regulatory filing on Monday. For the October-December quarter, the cumulative loans grew by one crore, 11 percent, from the September quarter 2022. Its stock was trading 2.4 percent higher around 1.20pm.

Kalyan Jewellers | Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. gained as much as 6 percent in early trade on Monday after the company's consolidated revenue grew 13 percent in the December quarter. Its shares were trading 3.4 percent higher.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Nifty50's top gainer around 1.30pm, its shares were trading 3.3 percent higher.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.3 percent around 1.30pm. Shares of Wipro, Infosys, Persistent, Coforge, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, were trading 1.3 to 2.9 percent higher

Titan | Nifty50's top loser around 1.30pm, its shares were trading 2.2 percent down.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer around 1.45pm, its shares were trading 6.6 percent higher.

