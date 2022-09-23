Mahindra & Mahindra, PNB, Power Grid and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 23

SUMMARY The market closed in the red today as Indian benchmark indices turned negative for 2022, falling 2 percent each today. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17327.35, 302.45 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 58098.92, 1020.80 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Mahindra & Mahindra | Mahindra and Mahindra’s (M&M) shares were trading in the red on Friday even as some reports suggest the automaker may raise up to $500 million for its electric vehicles. Its stock ended 3 percent lower.

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd | The shares of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd rose as much as 3.4 percent on Friday after the real estate arm of the company announced acquiring a 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru. Its stock ended 2 percent down.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 4 percent. The shares of Bank of India, SBI, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank ended 2.6 to 5.9 percent down.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 8.1 percent down.

Tata Steel | Tata Steel, one of India's largest steel producers has announced that it will combine all metal companies of the Tata Group into itself. Its stock ended nearly 0.6 percent higher.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy | Shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, promoted by Reliance Industries' New Energy business, have gained over 20 percent during the last four trading sessions. In an exchange filing last night, the company mentioined that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary— Sterling & Wilson Solar Solutions Inc., along with its consortium partner Sun Africa LLC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian government to develop, design, construct, and commission solar photovoltaic power plants. Its stock ended nearly 2.5 percent higher.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 5.6 percent higher.