Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, RBL Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 23

SUMMARY Market made a sharp recovery from key technical levels to close in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17577.50, 86.80 points up while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 59031.30, 257.43 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Mahindra & Mahindra | Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra’s shares gained on Tuesday, as investors on Dalal Street seemed excited with global brokerage Nomura’s pointed to the Mahindra Group auto firm's potential in the electric vehicles (EV) sector. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 4.1 percent higher.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices down nearly 1.8 percent. The shares of HCL Tech, MindTree, Coforge, TCS, Infosys, MPhasis ended nearly 1 to 2.9 percent down.

Gland Pharma | Shares of Gland Pharma surged about 4 percent after Goldman Sachs initiated ‘buy’ rating on shares of the pharmaceutical company with a target price of Rs 2,830. However, its stock ended nearly 0.6 percent down.

Eicher Motors Ltd | Royal Enfield-parent firm Eicher Motors share price gained over 3 percent on Tuesday as global brokerage CLSA raised its target price on the stock to Rs 4,154, suggesting a potential upside of around 20 percent. Its stock ended nearly 2.9 percent up.

RBL Bank Ltd | Shares of RBL Bank climbed over 4 percent after its Board of Directors on Monday approved fundraising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities on private placement. Its stock ended 5,9 percent up on the BSE.

Ruchira Papers Ltd | The company is considering a bonus issue on August 30. Its stock ended 6.8 percent up.