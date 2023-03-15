homephotos Newsmarket NewsMahindra & Mahindra Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Sona BLW: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Sona BLW: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Mar 15, 2023 9:01:02 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

CITI maintains 'buy' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 12,500 per share while Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target of Rs 315 per share.

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target of Rs 315 per share. The brokerage says management is positive on rural demand and growth outlook.

Maruti Suzuki | CITI maintains 'buy' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target of Rs 12,500 per share. The brokerage says company's market share has bottomed out.

Sona BLW | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Sona BLW with a target of Rs 575 per share. The brokerage says large orderbook provides growth visibility.

Telecom | CLSA says Jio’s new plan of total monthly charge for four post-paid connections would be Rs 696. The brokerage also added that Rs 299 plan implies a 50 percent increase from the current Rs 199 tariff plan.

