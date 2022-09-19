    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Oil India and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 19

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session in the green as the market closed with minor gains after a rangebound session. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17622.25, up 91.40 points and the BSE Sensex ended at 59141.23, 300.44 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

    Mahindra & Mahindra: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra snapped a three-day losing streak and rose as much as 3.9 percent on Monday after CLSA maintained a 'buy' rating and maintained an optimistic outlook for the company. Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 3.4 percent higher.

    Defence stocks | Shares of major defence companies continued their gaining trend on the BSE today after the Indian Army issued a tender to buy guns, missiles, drones and many other systems from domestic manufacturers for meeting critical requirements under emergency procurement procedures. The shares of Bharat Dynamics, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Solar Industries ended 1.7 to 4.5 percent up. Meanwhile, the shares of HAL, BHEL, Bharat Electronics and MTAR ended 0.04 to 0.5 percent down.

    Logistics stocks | Shares of major logistics companies were trading in a mixed bag in early morning trade on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Logistics Policy on September 17. Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR), TCI Express, Allcargo, Blue Dart Express, and VRL Logistics ended 0.4-4 percent higher, while Mahindra Logistics, Snowman Logistics, and GATI , Aegis Logistics, ended 0.3 to 5.7 percent lower the BSE.

    Oil stocks | Mixed moves were reported across the oil & gas pack on Monday, after the government lowered a windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil and the export of diesel and jet fuel. While the shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) ended 0.1 percent up, the shares of ONGC, Vedanta and Oil India ended 0.6 to 3 percent lower.

    Cipla | Shares of pharmaceutical company Cipla fell as much as 2.89 percent on Monday as the US Food and Drug Administration issued form 483 to the company's Goa unit. Its stock ended 1 percent lower.

    Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2 percent. The shares of Union Bank, PNB, SBI, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Bank of India ended 1.8 to 7.7 percent up.

