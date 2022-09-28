Stocks to watch today: Mahindra & Mahindra, BHEL, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Wednesday tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.1 percent or 183 points down at 16,855 on the last count. Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, BHEL, Adani Enterprises, and Bharti Airtel among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 28 -

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The company has acquired 21,14,349 equity shares or 17.41 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Swaraj Engines Ltd from Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Additionally, it sold a 2.17 percent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive.

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd | The firm has bagged an order to set up NTPC's 2x660 MW Talcher Thermal Power project. It will set up the project on EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) basis.

Bharti Airtel Ltd | Bharti Telecom Limited, promoter of the company, has acquired approx.190.02 million shares i.e. 3.20 percent of the company from the affiliates of Singtel. Post the transaction, BTL holds a 38.62 percent equity stake in the company.

KPI Green Energy Ltd | The company has received an order for executing a solar power project of 1.40 MW capacity from M/s M. S. Synthetics under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The company's board has approved investment for Transmission Project Jamnagar Oil Refinery of Reliance Industries to connect with Jam khambhaliya ISTS PS at an estimated cost of Rs. 327.71 crore. This is scheduled to be commissioned by September 2023.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The company has entered into an agreement to sell 1,14931 equity shares or 12 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of Softcell Technologies Private Ltd.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The company has raised Rs 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, principal-protected market linked non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis.

Axis Bank Ltd | The private sector lender has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd for a proposed investment, by Axis Bank in the company, of an amount between Rs. 49.90 crores to Rs. 69.90 crores, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity the company.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd | The firm has begun the process of manufacturing Hydrazine Hydrate at Dahej Complex.

Shriram Piston and Rings Ltd | The company has announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary.

NXTDigital Ltd | It has declared a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.