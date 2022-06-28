

1 / 4 Nomura on Mahindra & Mahindra | Nomura maintains a 'buy' on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,308. The new Scorpio-N is another potential winner, according to the brokerage house.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Mahindra & Mahindra | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of M&M, with a target price of Rs 1,198. The brokerage house believes that private vehicles will continue to lead recovery in the auto sector.



3 / 4 CLSA on Mahindra & Mahindra | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,356. The brokerage house says that the Scorpio-N will boost its SUV line-up.