[caption id="attachment_13957912" align="aligncenter" width="1489"] Nomura on Mahindra & Mahindra | Nomura maintains a 'buy' on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,308. The new Scorpio-N is another potential winner, according to the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13957902" align="aligncenter" width="1492"] Morgan Stanley on Mahindra & Mahindra | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of M&M, with a target price of Rs 1,198. The brokerage house believes that private vehicles will continue to lead recovery in the auto sector.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13957922" align="aligncenter" width="1491"] CLSA on Mahindra & Mahindra | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,356. The brokerage house says that the Scorpio-N will boost its SUV line-up.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13957932" align="aligncenter" width="1488"] UBS on Bajaj Auto | UBS maintains a 'neutral' rating for Bajaj Auto shares with a target price of Rs 3,800. The brokerage house says that the reduction in paid-up share capital will be 2.2 percent assuming maximum buyback.[/caption]