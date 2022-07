1 / 7 Telecom stocks | Telecom stocks were trading higher on Tuesday after the Telecom Department released a list of pre-qualified bidders for the 5th generation (5G) spectrum. The shares of Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) closed 0.8 to 1.4 percent up on the BSE.



2 / 7 Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd | Star Health and Allied Insurance Company stock has been gaining for the last nine trading days and has jumped 43 percent during the period after Credit Suisse initiated coverage and said it saw an upside of 20 percent. However, it closed 0.5 percent up on the BSE today.



3 / 7 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd | The company said it has increased the stake in Finland-based arm Sampo Rosenlew Oy to 100 percent with the acquisition of shares for over Rs 35 crore. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the company's shares closed nearly 1.9 percent higher.



4 / 7 MindTree Ltd | Mindtree and Rubrik partnered to launch a unified cyber-recovery platform. Its stock closed nearly 2.2 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 7 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd | Sheetal Gandhi resigned and Manishkumar Jain was appointed the new CFO of the company. Its stock closed nearly 4.2 percent lower on the BSE.



6 / 7 Alok Industries | The company's net sales were up 55.92 percent in June 2022, compared to the same month last year. It reported a quarterly net loss of Rs141.58 crore in June, which was nearly 45 percent lower than the Rs97.6 crore reported in June last year. Nifty500's top loser, the company's shares closed nearly 5 percent lower.