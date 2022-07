1 / 5 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | Shares of auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) jumped as much as 5 percent on Friday after the automaker said British International Investment would invest up to Rs 1,925 crore ($250 million) into its new four-wheel passenger electric vehicle (EV) arm. However, its shares closed nearly 0.1 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 5 Hindustan Zinc Ltd | Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) surged by 2.5 percent on Friday as the Centre invited bids from merchant bankers to assist it in offloading its 29.5 percent residual stake in HZL in tranches. Its stock closed 2.5 percent higher on the BSE.



3 / 5 Larsen & Toubro Limited | Nifty50's top gainer, the shares of Larsen &Toubro Limited closed 4.6 percent higher on the NSE.



4 / 5 Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell about a percent intraday on Friday, reacting to the announcement that the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued two observations to one of the company’s units in Andhra Pradesh. However, the scrip recovered soon after. Its stock closed 1.5 percent up on the BSE.