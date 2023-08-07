M&M, SBI, Delhivery, Britannia and more: Top brokerage calls on Monday

SUMMARY JPMorgan is overweight on SBI while Macquarie expects the stock to outperform, Bernstein suggests buying Delhivery and Goldman Sachs has given buy rating to M&M. For more on these and other stocks, check out Aug 7's top brokerage calls

1 / 8

Nomura gives buy rating on M&M, says Q1 EBITDA ahead, commitment to capital discipline and SUV supply ramp-up key catalysts

2 / 8

Morgan Stanley gives equal-weight rating on SBI, says funding costs still need to catch up, see negative surprise risk to wage hike assumption

3 / 8

JPMorgan gives overweight rating on SBI, says NIM decline driven by deposit repricing, will be an overhang going ahead

4 / 8

Nomura gives buy rating on SBI, says continued softness in core fees has been a drag on operating profitability

5 / 8

Macquarie gives outperform rating on SBI, says personal loan delinquencies rise, management confident of portfolio credit quality

6 / 8

Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Britannia, says PAT miss on estimate was higher owing to higher depreciation & finance costs

7 / 8

Goldman Sachs gives buy rating on M&M, says farm segment operating profit/EBIT margin surprised, commodity prices favourable

8 / 8