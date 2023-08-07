CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsM&M, SBI, Delhivery, Britannia and more: Top brokerage calls on Monday

M&M, SBI, Delhivery, Britannia and more: Top brokerage calls on Monday

M&M, SBI, Delhivery, Britannia and more: Top brokerage calls on Monday
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 9:35:50 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

JPMorgan is overweight on SBI while Macquarie expects the stock to outperform, Bernstein suggests buying Delhivery and Goldman Sachs has given buy rating to M&M. For more on these and other stocks, check out Aug 7's top brokerage calls

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8

Nomura gives buy rating on M&M, says Q1 EBITDA ahead, commitment to capital discipline and SUV supply ramp-up key catalysts

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8

Morgan Stanley gives equal-weight rating on SBI, says funding costs still need to catch up, see negative surprise risk to wage hike assumption

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8

JPMorgan gives overweight rating on SBI, says NIM decline driven by deposit repricing, will be an overhang going ahead

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8

Nomura gives buy rating on SBI, says continued softness in core fees has been a drag on operating profitability

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8

Macquarie gives outperform rating on SBI, says personal loan delinquencies rise, management confident of portfolio credit quality

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 8

Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Britannia, says PAT miss on estimate was higher owing to higher depreciation & finance costs

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8

Goldman Sachs gives buy rating on M&M, says farm segment operating profit/EBIT margin surprised, commodity prices favourable

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8

Bernstein gives buy rating on Delhivery, says Q1 is seasonally weak, H2FY24 contribution to earnings should be higher

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X