M&M, SBI, Delhivery, Britannia and more: Top brokerage calls on Monday

SUMMARY
JPMorgan is overweight on SBI while Macquarie expects the stock to outperform, Bernstein suggests buying Delhivery and Goldman Sachs has given buy rating to M&M. For more on these and other stocks, check out Aug 7's top brokerage calls
Nomura gives buy rating on M&M, says Q1 EBITDA ahead, commitment to capital discipline and SUV supply ramp-up key catalysts
Morgan Stanley gives equal-weight rating on SBI, says funding costs still need to catch up, see negative surprise risk to wage hike assumption
JPMorgan gives overweight rating on SBI, says NIM decline driven by deposit repricing, will be an overhang going ahead
Nomura gives buy rating on SBI, says continued softness in core fees has been a drag on operating profitability
Macquarie gives outperform rating on SBI, says personal loan delinquencies rise, management confident of portfolio credit quality
Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Britannia, says PAT miss on estimate was higher owing to higher depreciation & finance costs
Goldman Sachs gives buy rating on M&M, says farm segment operating profit/EBIT margin surprised, commodity prices favourable
Bernstein gives buy rating on Delhivery, says Q1 is seasonally weak, H2FY24 contribution to earnings should be higher