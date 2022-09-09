Stocks to watch today: Mahindra & Mahindra, PNC Infratech, NTPC, Equitas Holdings, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Friday tracing gains across most global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.5 percent or 83.5 points up at 17,903. Shares of NTPC, Equitas Holdings, Vodafone Idea, PNC Infratech among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 9 -

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The auto major has launched Mahindra XUV 400, India's first fully electric SUV. The company said it would take customer feedback over the next three months before deciding on pricing. Prices will be announced early-January 2023 and deliveries will start by January-end.

NTPC Ltd | The PSU has entered into an agreement to supply renewable energy to armed forces. This is the first agreement by the Indian Armed Forces to source power from renewable energy.

Reliance Power Ltd | The company has issued up to 60 crore equity shares or warrants convertible into equity shares through preferential allotment to VFSI Holdings Pte. The company has also approved seeking enabling authorisations of members to issue foreign currency convertible bonds.

Equitas Holdings Ltd | The shareholders have approved the scheme of amalgamation between the company and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

PNC Infratech Ltd | The company has signed agreement for a Hybrid Annuity Model project worth Rs 1,458 crore with National Highways Authority of India.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd | The company has signed strategic agreement to acquire assets of frame manufacturing and assembly operations from Diamler India Commercial Vehicles. It has also signed a long-term agreement with DCIV for supply of the complete frame assembly. In addition, the company announced the opening of a new wiring harness manufacturing facility in Serbia.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd | Stepdown subsidiary GMR Warora Energy has entered into a definitive agreements with its lenders to restructure debt through a Resolution plan. Interest rate on sustainable debt worth Rs 2,350 crore will be revised to 8.50 percent per annum while unsustainable debt of Rs 788 crore will carry an interest rate of 0.01 percent per annum.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd | The agency of the Government of Italy has made an equity infusion of 10 million euros into the company's subsidiary - Titagarh Firema. Third-party private equity investors from the UAE have also infused equity worth 4.5 million euros in the subsidiary company. The investment has been made after signing an agreement earlier in July and after securing all necessary approvals.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd | The board has recommended final dividend of Rs 11.50 per equity share. The record date for the same has been set at November 16, 2022.

3i Infotech Ltd | The company has launched Malaysia's first-ever Zero Trust Sovereign cloud, providing compliance to businesses that aim to retain data within the country's borders.