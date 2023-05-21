Maharashtra, Manappuram Finance, Trent and more: Stocks turning ex-dividend this week

SUMMARY Bank of Maharashtra, Manappuram Finance, Trent, GE Shipping, Nerolac, Rossari, Kennametal, Pearl Global Industries and Kansai Nerolac are among the stocks that would be tradining ex-divided this week. When a firm announces a dividend, it establishes a record date as well as an ex-dividend date. Investors who own shares of the firm before the ex-dividend date are eligible to get the dividend. Hence, ex-dividend relates to the period when a stock trades without the amount of the coming up dividend.

Bank of Maharashtra | The PSU lender's board of directors have recommended a Rs 1.30 dividend (13 percent) per share on equity shares for the previous fiscal year. The bank fixed May 23 as the record date, hence the shares will trade ex-dividend due to India's T+1 settlement cycle.

Manappuram Finance | The firm has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 2. The record date to determine the entitlement to interim dividend is May 24, 2023. The shares would be going ex-dividend on May 24 as well.

Trent | The company's board of directors have recommended a 220 percent dividend of Rs 2.20 per share of Rs 1 each. This would be paid after the company's annual general meeting, subject to the shareholders' approval. In a stock exchange filing, Trent said the dividend shall be paid on June 16, 2023. May 25 is the record date that has been fixed, and the stock would be trading ex-dividend from the same day as well.

Great Eastern Shipping Company | The firm's board of directors have announced a fourth interim dividend of Rs 9 per stock to the equity shareholders of the company, for the FY23 fiscal year. The record date has been set at May 24, the same day it will go ex-dividend as well.

Kansai Nerolac Paints | In a stock exchange filing, the company said that the board has recommended a 270 percent dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for FY23, compared to 225 percent dividend (Rs 2.25 per share) that was paid in FY22. When declared, the dividend would be payable on or after June 30, 2023 . The stock would be going ex-dividend on May 25.

Rossari Biotech | The firm's board has recommended a 25 percent dividend, which is Rs 0.5 per share, on equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each for FY23. The same is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting. The record date has been fixed as May 24 and the shares will be trading ex-dividend on the same day.

Kennametal India | The company's board has delcared a Rs 20 per equity share of Rs 10 interim dividend for FY23. The record date has been fixed as May 25, the same day it will go ex-dividend.

Pearl Global Industries | The company's board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, which is 50 percent on the face value of Rs 10 each for FY23. The company said the dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date date of declaration to the members. May 26 has been fixed as the record date and the stock will trade ex-dividend then as well.